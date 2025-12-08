CVR: INEC records 35,013 new applications in Nasarawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State says 35,013 persons have so far registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

Dr Shehu Wahab, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, stated this during a news conference on Monday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that online registration for the CVR exercise commenced on Aug. 18, while physical registration began on Aug. 25.

He said the first quarter of the CVR exercise, which lasted 4 weeks, would end on Dec. 10.

The REC explained that of the number of new applicants, 16,122, representing 46.5 per cent, are male, while 891, representing 53. 9 per cent, are female.

Wahab further said that 317 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) also participated in the ongoing CVR in the state.

He noted that 16,941 persons applied for transfers, 9,212 updated their information, and 119 applied for replacement of damaged cards.

“These figures are provisional because we will soon undertake the automated biometric identification system clean-up process to identify and remove all invalid registrations.

“This includes multiple registrations, to enable us to come up with a credible and clean register of voters.

“The voter register for the state is still 1,899,244, while 1,847,752 Permanent Voter Cards have been collected.

“At the end of the CRV and clean-up exercise, we will display the preliminary register of voters for claims and objections with a view to updating and producing an authentic voter register for the state,” he explained.

Wahab further said that the commission would resume the second phase of the CVR on Jan. 5, 2026.

He added that the move aims to ensure that every eligible resident in the state is registered ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The REC, however, declared poor turnout in the CVR and called on eligible residents of the state to register to vote in the next general polls.

“Those who want to register or update their records should visit INEC state headquarters in Lafia or our offices across the 13 Local Government Areas, between Dec. 10 and Jan 5, 2026.

The REC assured residents that the commission would create registration centres across the electoral wards to enable prospective registrants to participate in the second phase of the exercise with ease.

Vanguard News