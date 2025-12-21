Customs seizes ₦769.5m worth of diverted containers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 20 diverted transit containers with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦769,533,666 across the Kano/Jigawa axis, following intelligence-driven enforcement operations to curb cargo diversion and protect government revenue.



The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at the weekend, saying that the seizures, recorded between the second and fourth quarters of 2025, were part of the Service’s sustained efforts to uncover and dismantle organised cargo diversion syndicates operating within the corridor.



According to Adeniyi, cargo diversion poses a serious threat to national revenue, security, and Nigeria’s credibility within the global trading system.



“Cargo diversion is a grave offence that undermines government revenue, compromises national security, and damages Nigeria’s standing in international commerce. The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to deploy all lawful measures to detect, deter, and punish offenders,” he stated.



The seized containers were found to contain various items, including vitrified tiles unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone with a DPV of ₦228.6 million, diesel engine oil, polyester materials, used clothing, printed and lace fabrics, medical consumables, and Zamzam bottled water. Some of the items are classified as prohibited imports under the Common External Tariff (CET) regulations.



The Comptroller-General further disclosed that while one container remains under detention pending the conclusion of legal processes, two containers of medical consumables were forfeited to the Federal Government following a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Kano Division, on 10 December 2025.



He also confirmed the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Abdulrahman Sani Adam for the offence of container diversion. The offender was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦3 million fine, a development Adeniyi described as a strong deterrent against future violations.



To further strengthen transit cargo monitoring, the Comptroller-General announced the near-nationwide deployment of electronic container tracking devices. He noted that the system enables real-time monitoring, route compliance, and tamper alerts from ports to inland destinations.



The Customs boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to service, trade facilitation, revenue protection, and border security, warning that smugglers and their collaborators will face prosecution, forfeiture, and loss of trading privileges.



Importers, agents, and logistics operators were urged to adhere strictly to approved transit procedures and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office.

Vanguard News