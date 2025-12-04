Cross River: Eba rejects impeachment, calls it a “Joke Taken Too Far”

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

CALABAR – Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, has rejected his purported impeachment, describing it as a “joke taken too far.”

Speaking in a telephone interview, Eba said, “My purported impeachment is a joke taking too far. God will speak at the appropriate time. I won’t say more than this for now.”

The controversy arose on Thursday, December 4, 2025, when the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the APC announced Eba’s removal during an emergency meeting at the party’s State Secretariat in Calabar. According to the SEC, 30 of its 32 members voted against Eba’s continued tenure as state chairman.

The impeachment was reportedly supported by a vote of no confidence passed by the 196 ward chairmen of the APC in Cross River State. Following this, the State Working Committee (SWC) appointed an acting chairman, pending ratification by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The motion for the appointment of an acting chairman was raised by the State Welfare Secretary, Mr. Okara Ekawu, and seconded by the state treasurer, Dr. Mathew Egom. Ekawu cited Article 17, Subsection 6 of the APC Constitution as the basis for the interim appointment.

Eba, however, has refused to accept the SEC’s decision, maintaining that the purported impeachment is unjust and premature.