Court serves form 48 on EFCC over 27 wrongly seized houses

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has issued a Form 48 against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following its failure to comply with a judgement that ordered the immediate release of 27 houses wrongly seized as proceeds of crime.

The legal document, which warned about the consequence of disobedience to a valid order, was issued on Tuesday by Registrar of the court and addressed directly to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

It read: “To the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Plot 301/302, Institute and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on 31st October, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.

“A copy of the said order of court which was earlier served on you is hereby annexed for ease of reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025,you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the property documents to the property owners/respondents.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

It will be recalled that the court had on October 31, vacated an interim forfeiture order it issued on March 13, which granted the anti-graft agency temporary possession of the properties.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, held that the commission failed to establish its claim that the properties were acquired unlawfully.

The interim order was based a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, which was brought before the court by the EFCC.

The court had after it issued the interim forfeiture order, directed the agency to make a publication to enable those that have interest in the properties to come forward with their proof of ownership.

Following the publication on April 4, a company, Jamec West African Limited, and its owner, Ikechukwu Okwute, approached the court to lay claim to 26 of the properties, while another person, Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, also showed interest in the property situated at No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The claimants, through their lawyers, adduced evidence before the court to establish their genuine ownership of the affected properties.

Delivering its final judgement on the matter, the court held that it was satisfied that the claimants successfully proved their case.

Justice Abdulmalik upheld objections they filed to challenge the interim forfeiture order that was granted to the EFCC and ordered the immediate release of the properties to them.

“I firmly find that the property owner/Respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of the Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo being person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the Applicant (EFCC) has informed court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety, the interim order of Forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the Applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the Applicant’s ex-parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/Respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the Applicant’s motion for final forfeiture along with the corresponding responses filed are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik held.