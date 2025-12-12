Court quashes bid by sacked Osun APC chairmen to access frozen council funds

Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has dismissed a bid by sacked All Progressives Congress, APC, local government chairmen in Osun State to overturn orders freezing disputed council funds held in accounts with the United Bank for Africa, UBA.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, delivering a firm ruling yesterday, struck out the application filed by Attorney-General of Osun State & Anor v. UBA PLC.

The former chairmen listed only as “Persons Affected,” had sought leave to challenge an ex parte order made on 26 September 2025, which froze the funds, and to have that order reversed.

The dismissed officials argued that the freezing directive had paralysed grassroots governance across the State and breached the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

None of the applicants or principal parties appeared in court for the proceedings.

The Osun State AG was represented by Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, alongside E.Y. Ajayi and D.G. Egunjobi, while UBA was represented by Oluwatomiwa Fadeyi.

In a decisive judgment, Justice Akintola ruled that the application was entirely without merit.

He held that the sacked chairmen were “strangers to the suit,” having previously withdrawn their application to be joined as parties.

As such, they had no legally recognisable interest in the frozen accounts and lacked the locus standi to seek the discharge of the court’s orders or the striking out of the substantive suit.