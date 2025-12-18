Court bars IGP, NPF from enforcing tinted glass permit policy nationwide

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A Delta State High Court sitting in Orerokpe, yesterday, issued an ex-parte injunction stopping and barring the Inspector General of Police, IGP, the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, respondents in the matter from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide.

The court also barred the police from harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting citizens and motorists on account of the said policy.

The court also restrained the IPG and NPF, their officers, men, agents, privies and/or contractors from continuing to use the Parkway Projects Account (a private contractor’s account) to conduct any government business, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application in this suit.

The order will subsist pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Trial judge, Justice Joe Egwu, made the orders in an ex-parte application brought by a Nigerian, Mr. Israel Joe in suit HOR/FHR/M.3/2025.

The plaintiff was represented by Mr. Kunle Edun, SAN and many other lawyers.

By this order, the announcement made by the Nigeria Police on its decision to resume the tinted glass permit enforcement on January 2, 2026, has been halted by the court.

The judge said: “An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents, their officers, men, agents, privies and/or contractors from implementing, enforcing or further implementing/enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit Policy scheduled to commence on January 2, 2026, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application in this suit.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents, their officers, men, agents, privies and/or contractors from stopping, harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting citizens/motorists under the guise of enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit Policy, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application in this suit.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents, their officers, men, agents, privies and/or contractors from continuing to use the Parkway Projects Account (a private contractor’s account) to conduct any government business, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application in this suit.

“An order for substituted service on the 1st and 2nd respondents through the 3rd respondent at the Delta State Police Command Headquarters, Asaba, and for such service to be deemed good and proper service.”