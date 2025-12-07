Coup: Nigeria’s air force launches strikes in Benin

Nigeria’s air force has struck targets in neighbouring Benin, a source in the Nigerian presidency told AFP Sunday, in apparent coordination with Beninese authorities working to contain a coup attempt.

Reached for comment, air force spokesman Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said “the Nigerian Air Force has operated in the Republic of Benin in line with ECOWAS protocols and the ECOWAS Standby Force mandate”.

It was not clear what the targets of the strikes were.

Vanguard News