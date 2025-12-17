Corruption allegation: NANS renews pressure on Tinubu over NMDPRA boss

Farouk Ahmed

By Adeola Badru

The Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reaffirmed its demand for the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, insisting that it will not relent until justice is served over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

In a statement signed by the President of the NANS Senate, Usman Nagwaza, on Tuesday, the association said its renewed call followed what it described as sustained attempts by detractors to distract and frustrate its demand for transparency, accountability and good governance.

“Sequel to our call for the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, pending investigation into allegations made against him, we have been inundated with press releases from detractors trying to frustrate and sabotage our efforts,” the statement said.

NANS stressed that it remained resolute in its position and warned that it would not be swayed by any form of intimidation.

“We want to state in all clear terms that NANS is resolute in its demand for the suspension of Farouk Ahmed and will not be swayed by attempts to distract from the issue. We are committed to seeing this matter through to its logical conclusion and will not back down until justice is served,” Nagwaza said.

The student body noted that the allegations against the NMDPRA boss were grave and questioned his suitability to remain in office while investigations were ongoing.

“The allegations made against Farouk Ahmed are serious and have raised questions about his integrity and fitness to hold public office. As such, it is imperative that he steps aside to allow for a thorough investigation, devoid of influence or interference,” the statement added.

NANS also renewed its call on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action by suspending Ahmed, stressing that, “We are reiterating our call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action and suspend Farouk Ahmed as MD of NMDPRA pending investigation into the allegations made against him.”

“This is necessary to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without interference,” it said.

According to the association, Nigerians deserve full disclosure on the matter, noting, “The Nigerian people deserve to know the truth about the allegations against Farouk Ahmed, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

“We will not tolerate corruption and impunity in Nigeria, and those responsible will be held accountable,” NANS stated.

The group further called on citizens to support its stance, adding, “We are urging all Nigerians to stand with us on this issue and demand accountability from our leaders. We will not be silenced or intimidated, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable.”

Issuing a stern warning to those it accused of attempting to derail its campaign, NANS said such efforts would not succeed, pointing out that “the attempt to distract from this issue will not work, and we are warning those involved to desist immediately.”

NANS, however, disclosed that it was closely monitoring developments as it counts down to the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum earlier issued to the authorities.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as we keep our countdown to the ultimatum of 72 hours we issued.

“We will not hesitate to take further action, which includes mobilisation of our structures across the country, upon expiry of the ultimatum, to ensure that justice is served,” the statement added.

The association restated its determination to pursue the matter to the end, stressing, “We are committed to seeing this matter through to its logical conclusion, and we will not back down until justice is served.”