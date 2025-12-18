Contemporary law of tort, a major legal contribution — Olanipekun

By Innocent Anaba

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Wole Olanipekun, has described the book, ‘Contemporary Law of Tort in Nigeria’, authored by Uche Obi, as “a remarkable contribution to the heart of legal practice.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the book in Lagos, Olanipekun said: “Tort law affects the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians in ways many do not realise. By producing a modern and deeply researched text, Obi has given both the courts and practitioners a valuable compass for navigating today’s challenges.”

Reviewer Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, highlighted the publication’s academic rigour and practical relevance to Nigerian jurisprudence. He commended Obi’s scholarship, describing the book as “a masterful blend of doctrine and practicality,” noting that it goes beyond traditional tort concepts to explore new and emerging problem areas. “This is the kind of work that strengthens jurisprudence. It speaks to the future of litigation in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obi, speaking at the ceremony attended by eminent members of the legal profession, said the book was the product of over three decades of legal experience and a desire to strengthen the foundations of Nigerian civil justice. “I felt compelled to write a text that reflects both our local realities and the global shifts influencing tort law,” he said. “My hope is that this work becomes a dependable companion to students, scholars, and practitioners for years to come.”

The author, who also wrote the widely referenced Class Actions in Nigeria, stressed that tort law remains one of the most dynamic fields of litigation. He explained that the book covers negligence, nuisance, vicarious liability, and other foundational principles, while also addressing newer developments. “Society is changing, technology is advancing, and the law must evolve with it. This book attempts to capture that evolution,” he said.

Several dignitaries echoed similar sentiments, describing the text as a much-needed intervention.

One senior judicial officer, who preferred not to be named, said: “At a time when courts are confronted with increasingly complex civil disputes, this book fills a critical gap. It will undoubtedly shape many judgments in the near future.”

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to the legal community and supporters who contributed to the book’s development. Many guests left with signed copies, affirming the belief that Contemporary Law of Tort in Nigeria is set to become a leading reference in law faculties, courtrooms, and law offices across the country.