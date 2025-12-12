COAS visits Oba of Lagos, solicits traditional support for military operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday, 11 December 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, at his palace in Lagos.

During the visit, the COAS expressed profound appreciation to the revered monarch and the council of Obas for their consistent support of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the purpose of his visit was not only to extend his gratitude but also to seek the blessings of the royal father, stressing that Nigeria’s customs and traditions remain sacrosanct and must always be honoured.

General Shaibu lauded Oba Akiolu for the fatherly role he has continually played in supporting Army formations and institutions across Lagos State.

He described the Oba’s guidance and goodwill as invaluable to the Army’s operational and civil–military cooperation efforts.

In his response, the Oba of Lagos commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and maintaining peace.

He described the army as a critical pillar upon which the Nigerian state stands, adding that the sacrifices and professionalism of its personnel have contributed significantly to national stability.

Oba Akiolu also applauded the COAS for his steadfast leadership and dedication to ensuring a peaceful and secure country.

He thereafter offered special prayers for sustained peace in Nigeria and for Lieutenant General Shaibu’s successful tenure as the 25th Chief of Army Staff.

Col Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, said, “The visit underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening relationships with traditional institutions as vital stakeholders in the nation’s peace and security architecture.”