COAS promotes army spokesperson Appolonia Anele to full Colonel

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has promoted Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, to the rank of full Colonel, in recognition of her dedication and exemplary service to the Nigerian Army.

The decoration ceremony, held at Army Headquarters in Abuja, was represented by Major General Bamidele Alabi, who praised Colonel Anele’s professionalism and urged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to continue projecting the Army’s image responsibly and credibly.

The COAS emphasized that public trust is a strategic enabler critical to the success of military operations. “Transparent, accountable, and timely communication is vital to strengthening national confidence in our Armed Forces,” he said.

He tasked Colonel Anele with maintaining high standards of discipline, professionalism, and leadership while mentoring her team to enhance the Directorate’s effectiveness.

In her remarks, Colonel Anele expressed gratitude to Almighty God, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS for their guidance and support in her career growth.

The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired officers, including Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) and Colonel Mustapha Anka (Rtd), as well as family and well-wishers.