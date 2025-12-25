COAS assures kinetic, non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu says the Nigerian Army will continue to pursue both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations to improve the security situation across the country.

Shaibu gave the assurance at the inauguration of a 36-classroom Government Day Girls’ Secondary School upgraded by Maj-Gen. Mamman Galadima, under the Army’s Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation project in Maradun, Zamfara, on Thursday.

“I reaffirm that under my leadership, the Nigerian Army will continue to pursue both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations in collaboration with other security agencies and well-meaning citizens to improve the security situation across the country.

“The relationship between the people and the Army must be collaborative because the people need the Army, and the Army cannot make the desired impact without the people.

“Therefore, I urge Nigerians to maintain their trust in the Army and not to relent in their support for our efforts,” Shaibu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Army chief was represented at the event by Maj.-Gen. WB Idris, Commander, Theatre Command, Joint Task Force North West, Operation PANSAYAN YAMMA (OPYA), Gusau, Zamfara.

Speaking on the project, Shaibu said: “Today, we recognise and honour the meritorious and unblemished service of Maj.-Gen. Mamman Galadima, through the inauguration of this project.

“The idea of the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Projects was borne out of the need to support communities of Nigerian Army senior officers who, through dedication, diligence and service to the nation, have attained the enviable rank of Maj.-Gen.

“I am glad that today, Zamfara is privileged to have a highly respected senior officer of the Nigerian Army, in the person of Maj.-Gen. Mamman Galadima,” the army chief said.

According to him, the Nigerian Army recognises the people as critical partners in progress.

” Our projects are therefore carefully conceptualised and executed in consultation with the benefiting communities.

“All such projects are designed to complement the efforts of the states by providing top-notch basic amenities and infrastructure to enhance the quality of life and well-being of the benefitting communities.

“Our projects ultimately serve as a gesture of appreciation to the communities of benefitting senior officers for giving the nation some of its finest individuals to serve in the Nigerian Army,” he added.

Shaibu said that the projects also served the strategic purpose of encouraging communities to maintain their support for our operations and other endeavours.

The COAS explained that the Nigerian Army’s approach of collaborating with benefitting communities at all stages of such projects would ensure strong local interest and evoke a sense of ownership of the project.

“The Civil-Military Cooperation Projects have significantly contributed to our non-kinetic efforts at managing the country’s security challenges, and I am glad to note that our experiences have been positive so far.

“The renovation and rehabilitation of Government Day Secondary School, which has just been commissioned, is certainly a very viable and well-thought-out initiative.

“It is envisaged that this project will have a lasting impact on the educational well-being of the indigents and other residents of this community.

“I therefore commend Major General Galadima for a job well done and for the love he has always shown for his people,” Shaibu said.

He thanked the Government and good people of Zamfara, especially the people of Maradun, for always supporting the Nigerian Army.

Shaibu, however, urged the people of Zamfara to remain forthcoming with timely and useful information to assist security agencies in the State to provide a safe and secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.

He assured that the Army would continue to work with the government at all levels to resolve the current security challenges across the country.

Earlier, Galadima said that the issue of security extended beyond the battlefield as it encompasses the welfare and development of the people the Nigerian Army serves.

He said the project was beyond just cutting a ribbon or unveiling a plaque, but to celebrate the rebirth of an institution, the rekindling of hope that reaffirmed the collective commitment to the future of the girl child in Maradun and Zamfara.

Galadima added, “From the beginning of the project, the task was clear: To transform this school from a place of learning into a sanctuary of excellence.

“Today, as we look around, we see the result of that vision. We see more than just renovated blocks of classrooms; we see an environment where knowledge can flourish.

“We also see classrooms for the next generation of doctors, engineers, and innovators, a gateway to a world of ideas and possibilities.”

He applauded the school’s management for their dedication, adding, ” I hand over these facilities to you as tools and am very confident that you will use them to mould these young minds into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Galadima urged the students to dedicate themselves, build their future and realise their dreams.

He commended the Army chief for his leadership guidance that made the project a reality.

Meanwhile, the School’s Principal, Mrs Suwaiba Nafaru, had expressed appreciation to the Army chief, Galadima, the State Government and the Maradun Emirate for their support in actualising the project.

Nafaru said the project represented the first community-driven educational intervention of such magnitude in recent memory.

She said she was particularly touched as the project was executed by Galadima, an illustrious son of Maradun, out of genuine love, commitment and a deep sense of responsibility to his people.

“This noble gesture has transformed the learning environment, uplifted the morale of both staff and students, and restored hope for a brighter future for the girl-child.

“In addition, Gen. Galadima had provided complete school uniforms to 50 students from less privileged families.

“These selfless contributions are worthy of the highest commendation and will remain a lasting legacy in the history of this institution,” Nafaru assured.

The principal applauded the Chairman, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, for his leadership and support through the project execution.

Also, Tambari expressed gratitude to Galadima and the Nigerian Army for the invaluable gesture.

Tambari urged other sons and daughters of Maradun to emulate Galadima by executing similar projects for the development of the people of the emirate.

NAN reports that Galadima had, during the event, announced a donation of N2 million in addition to hundreds of thousands of exercise books for the school.

NAN further reports that in addition to the renovation of classrooms and staff offices, the school’s borehole had also been upgraded with solar power and water filters for the use of its community.

Vanguard News