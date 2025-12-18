COAS announces Army overhaul to tackle rising insecurity

By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of Army Staff ,COAS Lieutenant . General Waidi Shaibu, yesterday, warned that Nigeria’s security environment has become “increasingly complex,” with rising regional instability and global shifts in warfare, thereby demanding urgent transformation in military capacity, intelligence, and technology.



To confront these challenges, Shaibu announced a “radical but informed” overhaul of the Army’s training and operational systems, aimed at strengthening intelligence, surveillance, and cyber operations, while expanding the role of Special Forces and Army Aviation in future combat missions.



To drive the transition, the Army Headquarters Training Department according to the COAS who spoke at the closing of the 2025 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference at NEBO Hall, Abalti Barracks, Lagos,wiould conduct a comprehensive curriculum review across all Army schools to align training with future combat needs.

Special Forces training, mission-specific instruction, and aviation capability were among the areas expected to receive priority, according to him.

The Army Chief said recent operational reviews presented at the conference showed that threats facing the country were evolving rapidly and required decisive restructuring.

He said :“The intelligence brief, as well as the update we received on Nigerian Army operations during this conference, affirm that our operating environment is increasingly becoming more complex.This evolving threat spectrum necessitates that we enhance our capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and cyber operations.”

Shaibu attributed the growing pressure to regional insecurity, changing warfare tactics, and internal threats, adding that the Army must innovate continuously to stay ahead.

“In addition, our current regional dynamics, with the attendant instability coupled with global shifts in the character of warfare, require that we continuously learn, adapt, and innovate at all levels.

“In the coming year, we shall be making radical but informed changes to our training and operational activities,” the COAS said, stressing that “realistic training directly influences operational outcomes.”

Shaibu also said the Army would continue to rely on federal support for equipment and technology upgrades, noting that innovation and digital integration would be expanded across commands. “While we play our part as an Army, we will continue to leverage the timely interventions of our country’s political leadership for our military hard- and software procurement,” he added. “We will also continue to promote a culture of innovation and technological integration at all levels.”

Earlier, the COAS said the conference served as a platform to assess the Army’s performance in 2025 and sharpen plans for 2026, describing the discussions as robust and insightful. “The extensive deliberations we have had on these key activities have broadened our collective perception of our progress and setbacks in the year 2025 and what we must aspire to achieve in the coming year,” he said.

While acknowledging gains in counterterrorism and internal security, Shaibu said emerging threats demand greater speed, precision, and logistical strength. The conference also reviewed operational strategy and welfare initiatives, including accommodation projects across divisions and formations.

Shaibu commended senior commanders for their contributions, describing them as unprecedented, and promised prompt approval of agreed recommendations. He reaffirmed the Army’s loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and to the Constitution, assuring Nigerians that the force remains committed to protecting national security.

Lt. Gen.Shaibu also honoured several senior officers for their distinguished service to the Nigerian Army. Among those recognised were former departmental Chiefs of Army Headquarters, including Major General J.H. Abdulasam, former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, and Major General Yahaya who was former Chief of Personnel.

The COAS also acknowledged the contributions of former Corps Commanders and senior intelligence and administrative officers, among who were Major General A.A. Idris, former Chief of Military Intelligence (Army); Brigadier General S.O Okoigi, and the former Acting Corps Commander of the Army Medical Corps. Other awardees included former Provost Marshal of the Army and former formation and Field commanders: Major General Onugbogu, Major General I.T. Olatoye, and the former GOC of 82 Division.

Shaibu described the honourees as exemplars of professionalism and dedication, noting that their service had significantly strengthened the operational, administrative and strategic capacities of the Nigerian Army.