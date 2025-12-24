Christmas: Uzodimma urges leaders to govern with humility

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has urged Nigerian leaders to govern the people with humility, love and compassion in line with the virtues exhibited by Jesus Christ.

He noted that despite his divinity, Christ humbled himself to be born in a manger and not a palace and gave his life for mankind in the highest demonstration of love.

The governor spoke at the occasion of the Christmas Carol Service which was held at the brand new Government House Annex, Orlu.

“In studying the life of Christ, two virtues stand out as the pillars of His mission: humility and love. Christ descended to earth to impart these virtues to all of humanity,” he said.

Uzodimma further averred that the Christmas season challenges those in authority to wield power with the same humility that Christ exercised with his divine authority.

According to him, as the quintessential embodiment of love, Christ also gave his life for the salvation of mankind which demands to be reciprocated in the love of neighbours.

Uzodimma was emphatic that Christmas was beyond the annual ritual of festivities, social gathering and the joyous reunion in ancestral homes, saying it was a season for deep spiritual introspection on the faith of mankind and the shared values of love and compassion.

He therefore urged both the leaders and the people to be true ambassadors of Christlike love by loving without discrimination, eschewing hate and avoiding any act that might cause pain to others.

“We cannot claim to be Christians in the morning and transform into bandits or kidnappers at night. We can not be devout church goers who use the same tongue to spread hate speech, stoke ethnic tensions or attempt to derail the efforts of government,” he submitted.

The governor, however, expressed happiness that this year’s Christmas was being celebrated under improved economic growth, as prices of foodstuffs had gone down considerably.

Uzodimma asked Nigerians to continue to support President Bola Tinubu as his bold economic reforms were yielding positive and tangible results.

He commended the people of Imo State for believing in his administration and gave God the glory for all the achievements his administration has recorded in the state. He also pledged to continue to serve with humility and transparency.

Said he, “As your governor, I renew my pledge to serve you faithfully, transparently, and with the heart of service. Leadership demands humility, compassion, and a constant awareness of our responsibilities to the people. I ask that you continue to pray for your leaders.”