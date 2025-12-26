Christmas: Soludo’s son settles hospital Bills for patients in Anambra

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By Vincent Ujumadu

Chinua Soludo, son of Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo, brought festive cheer to patients in Anambra State on Christmas Day by paying off hospital bills at three healthcare facilities.

His outreach included visits to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi Nnukwu in Anaocha LGA, General Hospital, Nnobi in Idemili South LGA, and General Hospital, Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA.

At St. Joseph’s Hospital, Soludo cleared the bills of more than five patients, including a woman who had been detained after discharge; her outstanding bill of ₦933,500 was fully settled. At Nnobi General Hospital, he paid the bill of a patient treated for acute malaria, valued at over ₦120,000, allowing the individual to return home and celebrate Christmas with family.

The outreach continued at Ekwulobia General Hospital, where 10 women received assistance with their medical bills and transportation costs, ensuring they could safely return home.

Beneficiaries and their families expressed deep gratitude for the gesture, praying for divine blessings and protection for Soludo. Many described the act as a rare demonstration of humanity and generosity, reflecting the spirit of the Christmas season.

This is not the first time Chinua Soludo has extended such support. Around the same period last year, he visited Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka, where he cleared the hospital bills of dozens of patients, further cementing his reputation for charitable outreach.