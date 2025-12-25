Christmas: Reflect on enduring values of selflessness – Okpebholo urges Edo people

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo has extended warm Christmas greetings to Edo people, urging them to reflect on the selflessness, unity, and compassion represented by Christ’s birth.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebojele Patrick, on Thursday, in Benin.

In his Christmas message, Okpebholo described the season as a period of love, sacrifice, peace, and renewed hope.

“Edo people should reflect on the enduring values of selflessness, unity, and compassion which the birth of Christ represents,” he said

The Governor noted that Christmas offers an opportunity for families and communities to come together in harmony, while also reaching out to the less privileged and vulnerable members of society.

He called on Edo people to use the festive period to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and tolerance across religious and ethnic lines.

The governor expressed gratitude to residents for their continued support, cooperation, and patience as his administration works tirelessly to deliver good governance and sustainable development across all sectors.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the SHINE Agenda, aimed at improving security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for all Edo citizens.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us renew our faith in a better Edo State built on unity, hard work, and shared prosperity.

“My administration remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of our State,” he said

He further urged residents to celebrate responsibly and observe safety measures during the festive season, while offering prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity in Edo and Nigeria at large.

He wished Christians a joyful Christmas celebration and extended goodwill messages to all residents of the state.

Vanguard News