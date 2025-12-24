Christmas: Radda calls for unity, prayers for peace in Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on Christians and Muslims in the state to remain united and to pray for peace and security as Christians celebrate Christmas.

The governor made the appeal in a Christmas message issued on Tuesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

Governor Radda said the Christmas season provides an opportunity for renewed commitment to love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, stressing that unity among citizens, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, is critical to the stability and development of Katsina State and the nation at large.

“As we celebrate this joyous season, I call on all Christians to embrace the spirit of love and tolerance that Christ exemplified,” he said.

He urged sustained collaboration among Christians, Muslims and adherents of other faiths in the state, noting that mutual respect and understanding remain essential for meaningful progress.

According to the governor, collective unity would enhance the capacity of the people to overcome the challenges confronting Katsina State and Nigeria.

Radda also encouraged Christians to use the Christmas period to pray for peace, security and prosperity, adding that achieving lasting progress requires both divine intervention and collective effort.

He assured Christians in Katsina State of his administration’s commitment to protecting their rights, guaranteeing their safety and ensuring an environment where all citizens can practise their faith freely.

The governor wished Christians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.