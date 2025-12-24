Christmas: Nigeria’s renewal hinges on anti-corruption — EFCC boss

By Luminous Jannamile

ABUJA – The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has linked Nigeria’s renewal and future progress to a sustained and uncompromising fight against corruption, urging Nigerians to rediscover the values of love, light and hope associated with the birth of Christ.

Olukoyede made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, in a Christmas message to the nation, where he appealed to citizens to work together in rebuilding the country and restoring its standing among the comity of nations.

The message was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, quoting Olukoyede, who spoke as Executive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

Reflecting on the significance of Christmas, Olukoyede said the season offered Nigeria an opportunity for moral and national rebirth.

“Nigeria needs the refreshing hope, love and light which Christ brought to the entire world,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to set aside differences and unite in pursuit of national greatness.

“Let’s join hands together to make our nation greater, stronger and richer,” Olukoyede stated.

The EFCC boss warned that corruption remains a major impediment to development and must be confronted decisively for the nation to move forward.

“Corruption is a drawback. We should confront it more fiercely to allow the abundant life of God manifest in our nation,” he said.

Olukoyede also called on Nigerians to key into the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, expressing optimism that it could rekindle belief in Nigeria’s future.

“Let the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President ignite fresh hopes of revival in us that Nigeria will rise again,” he said.

The Christmas message highlighted the EFCC chairman’s view that unity, ethical values and a determined anti-corruption drive remain central to Nigeria’s quest for renewal and lasting progress.