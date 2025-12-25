Christmas: Nigeria’s problem is not the people, but leadership – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said Nigeria’s worsening hardship and insecurity stem from leadership failure rather than any lack of resilience among the people, urging Nigerians to hold on to hope and compassion despite the difficult circumstances surrounding this year’s Christmas celebrations.

In a Christmas message signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC acknowledged that millions of families are marking the season amid rising food costs, persistent insecurity and growing uncertainty about the nation’s future, but said the period still calls for reflection, unity and celebration.

The party stressed that Nigeria’s true strength lies in its people, describing citizens as resilient, compassionate and committed to one another across faiths and communities, even in the face of national challenges.

“As millions of Nigerian families gather to celebrate in this season, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes us all a merry and blessed Christmas,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC said it was conscious of the harsh realities confronting Nigerians, but maintained that the spirit of the season demands hope rather than despair.

“While we are mindful that too many Nigerians are doing so under difficult circumstances, amidst rising food costs, persistent insecurity, and a deep and disturbing doubt about the future of our nation, we believe that, as we prepare to enter the new year, this season of love and compassion calls us to still celebrate,” Abdullahi stated.

The party urged Nigerians not to lose sight of their shared values, noting that unity remains vital at a time of widespread economic and security challenges.

“As we do so, let us bear in mind that Nigeria’s greatest strength lies in its people, in our collective resilience, our enduring compassion, and our consistent commitment to one another across faiths and communities,” the party spokesman urged.

On insecurity, the ADC called for prayers for victims of violence, particularly those affected by the Christmas Eve bombing at a mosque in Borno State, describing the incident as a reminder that insecurity threatens all Nigerians regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“Therefore, amongst others, let us spare a moment to pray for the victims, families, and communities affected by the Christmas Eve bombing at a mosque in Borno State. This tragedy is a poignant reminder that the situation in our country threatens us all, regardless of the language we speak or how we worship God,” Abdullahi said.

The party also asked Nigerians to remember and appreciate those who must remain on duty during the holidays, including security personnel, health workers and other essential service providers.

“We must pray for and appreciate the sacrifices of the men and women who continue to serve our nation, particularly our security personnel, health workers, and others who cannot spend Christmas with their families because they must remain on duty while the rest of us celebrate,” it urged.

In a pointed appeal, the ADC said Nigeria needs leadership guided by conscience and empathy, urging prayers for an end to suffering in the country.

“We must also pray for Nigeria. We must pray to God to end the suffering in our land and give our beloved country a leadership that is anchored in conscience, empathy and love of the people,” Abdullahi insisted.

The party extended goodwill to Nigerians as the year draws to a close.