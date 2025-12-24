Christmas: ICRC DG canvasses love, hope, nation-building

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, has called on citizens to embrace love, hope, and a renewed sense of responsibility to national development.

In his Christmas message, Dr. Ewalefoh described the season as a powerful reminder of the enduring values that bind Nigerians together — love for one another, compassion for the vulnerable, and a shared commitment to the common good. He noted that these values are especially important at a time when collective effort and understanding remain critical to national progress.

He said the Christmas season also offers an opportunity to reflect on the resilience of Nigerians and the spirit of cooperation that continues to define communities across the country, even in the face of challenges.

“Christmas teaches us that love is not just an emotion, but a responsibility — a responsibility to care for one another, to serve with sincerity, and to place the common good above personal interest,” Dr. Ewalefoh said. “When love guides our actions as individuals and as a nation, it becomes a powerful force for unity, trust, and sustainable national development.”

Dr. Ewalefoh emphasised that national development is ultimately driven by people — by the values they uphold and the choices they make — adding that love, expressed through service, responsibility, and integrity, remains central to building a stronger nation.

He wished Nigerians a peaceful Christmas celebration and expressed hope for a new year marked by compassion, shared purpose, and sustained national progress.