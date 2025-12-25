Christmas: Emir of Ilorin calls for unity, peaceful coexistence

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged Christians to promote peaceful coexistence, unity, and moral uprightness.

This is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona, on Thursday in Ilorin.

He highlighted that togetherness would serve as a panacea for promoting religious harmony in Nigeria.

Sulu-Gambari emphasised that no sacrifice was too much for the actualisation of the desired unity, peace, growth and development of the country.

He enjoined residents of Ilorin Emirate and beyond to sustain the prevailing peace in the state and shun acts capable of breakdown of law and order.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, called for unity among all citizens, regardless of tribe or religion.

He described the Ilorin Emirate as a melting pot of cultures and traditions with high regards for human dignity, and stressed the need for collective efforts against idleness, crimes and criminality.

The royal father urged the Christian faithful to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect positively and pray more for global peace.

While rejoicing with the Christian faithful on the occasion of Christmas celebrations, Sulu-Gambari wished them peaceful and fulfilling outing.

Vanguard News