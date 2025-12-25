Christmas celebration marred as teen headbutts sibling during food dispute in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

An 18-year-old boy, Akeem Lukman, has left his younger brother hospitalised after headbutting him during an argument over food at their family home on Christmas day at Alafaara, Ayedade, Elenushoso in Ibadan.

The incident occurred in their neighbourhood when a neighbour presented the family of seven with five plates of rice as part of the Christmas celebrations.

What began as a gesture of goodwill and relief reportedly turned sour when a disagreement broke out over how the food should be shared among family members.

According to witnesses account, Akeem became involved in a heated argument with his younger brother, Kareem, during the sharing of the food.

In the course of the dispute, Akeem allegedly headbutted Kareem, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.

Kareem was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he later regained consciousness as medical sources confirmed to Vanguard that he is still receiving treatment for swelling on his forehead and remains under observation.

The boys’ parents were left traumatised by the incident, describing it as completely unexpected.

Speaking in shock, their father Raji, said, “We are still trying to understand how something like this could happen in our home. The children were very hungry before the food arrived, but we never imagined it would lead to violence.”

Their mother, Modinat, added, “It was meant to be a moment of joy for the family. Instead, it turned into a nightmare.”

Akeem, who was visibly shaken after the incident, struggled to explain his actions.

The only explanation he offered was brief and remorseful, saying, “Hunger pushed me. I didn’t know what came over me.”

Meanwhile, the incident sparked concern among residents in the area, with some calling for greater emphasis on conflict resolution within families, especially during periods of economic hardship.

Kareem’s condition is reported to be stable as he continues to receive medical attention, while the family appealed for calm and prayers as they work to recover from the ordeal.