Christmas: CAN harps on unity, says Nigeria on brink of new dawn

Adegbite

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, and Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and optimistic about the nation’s economic future, saying Nigeria is on the brink of a new dawn.

Adegbite, in his Christmas message, said recent developments indicate that the nation is gradually emerging from its economic challenges.

According to Adegbite, “Looking back at the challenges of the past few years and the difficult but necessary reforms introduced to reposition the nation, one can confidently say that Nigeria is very much on the brink of a new dawn, considering the remarkable progress recorded so far.

“What we are witnessing today gives room for objective and reasonable optimism that the sacrifices made by Nigerians were not in vain. It is important that we continue to trust the process.”

While he urged Christians to demonstrate love and compassion during the Christmas season, he said,

“Christians must be intentional about giving and sharing, no matter how little, to bring joy into other people’s lives and homes. This is the true essence of Christmas.”

Bishop Adegbite further urged Nigerians to remain united and hopeful, assuring them that better days lie ahead.

He also reassured President Tinubu and Nigerians that those currently on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as well as those preparing to embark on the journey, are fervently praying for the full manifestation and sustainability of the positive economic outlook and national progress.