Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to rise above divisions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to rise above divisions and embrace unity as Christians across the country celebrate Christmas, describing the season as a crucial moment for national reflection and healing.

In a Christmas message, he extended warm seasonal greetings to Nigerians, particularly Christian citizens marking the 2025 Christmas celebrations, while highlighting the deeper meaning of the season for the country.

“Christmas is a solemn reminder of the virtues of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, and compassion; values that Nigeria urgently needs at this moment in its history,” Atiku said.

He noted that the season goes beyond festivity, urging Nigerians to use the moment to mend broken ties and strengthen the bonds that hold the nation together, regardless of differences.

“This season also calls us to rise above division and embrace one another in love. It is a season that invites us to heal old wounds, to forgive, and to recommit ourselves to the unity and common destiny of our nation,” he stated.

The former Vice President further appealed to citizens to reflect deeply and seek divine guidance for the country, stressing the need for peace, justice and renewed hope in the face of national challenges.

“I urge Nigerians to use the season not merely for celebration, but for quiet reflection and prayer, seeking divine guidance for peace, justice, and renewed hope for the country,” Atiku said.

Atiku urged Nigerians to draw strength from its values to foster unity and chart a hopeful path forward for the country.