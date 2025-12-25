Christmas Amid Crisis: Bishop Kukah urges faith, renewal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: As Christians across Nigeria and the world mark Christmas, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has urged Nigerians not to surrender to despair despite the nation’s deepening insecurity, economic hardship and social anxieties, describing the season as one of enduring joy, hope and divine presence even in times of tribulation.

He said Christmas arrives at a moment when Nigeria appears trapped in a valley of violence and sorrow, with citizens daily confronted by insecurity, fear and uncertainty, yet the message of the birth of Christ remains a powerful reminder that Emmanuel God with us abides even in darkness.

Bishop Kukah recalled the words of Prophet Isaiah that a people who walked in darkness have seen a great light, stressing that the light of Christ is one which darkness cannot overcome, and that Nigerians must deliberately choose hope over despair.

He challenged political leaders at all levels to strengthen their resolve to alleviate the suffering of the people, noting that while greed among elites appears insatiable, Nigeria still possesses enough resources to care for its citizens if justice, equity and compassion are prioritized.

The cleric noted that Christ remains the cornerstone of the Christian faith, warning against the temptation to grow weary or despondent in the face of prolonged violence, communal conflicts and loss of lives that have torn families and communities apart across the country.

Drawing parallels with the first Christmas, Bishop Kukah reminded Nigerians that Jesus was born into poverty and violence, as King Herod ordered the killing of innocent children, a tragedy still commemorated by the Church, underscoring that suffering has always accompanied redemption.

He said it was symbolic that the poor and vulnerable shepherds were the first to receive the good news of Christ’s birth, emphasizing that Christmas calls on Nigerians to renew their strength and refuse to give up, trusting in God for restoration.

The bishop lamented that violence continues to stalk the cribs of innocent children today, both globally and within Nigeria, where abductions, displacement, abuse and exploitation have robbed thousands of children of safety, dignity and a hopeful future.

He recalled the painful memories of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls and other victims, noting that similar tragedies continue to unfold across the country, exposing children to early marriage, slavery and psychological trauma, with devastating consequences for national development.

Bishop Kukah stressed that Nigerians must renew their belief that evil can be defeated, insisting that the battle against insecurity and moral decay is one for the nation’s soul and cannot be outsourced or solved by force alone.

He urged citizens to reflect honestly on what has gone wrong and to draw from the shared goodwill that has historically bound Nigerians together, reminding them that the nation has mourned, suffered and buried its dead collectively.

According to him, faith must not be abandoned in moments of darkness, nor should Nigerians resort to the weapons of hatred and revenge, as the true instruments that cannot be taken away are faith, prayer and steadfast witness to justice and truth.

The bishop identified toxic politics, greed and selfishness as the roots of much of the violence, arguing that those perpetrating crimes are products of societal failure, poor governance, miseducation and moral collapse.

He observed that northern Nigeria has become a major theatre of violence largely due to entrenched poverty, illiteracy and disease, warning that the nation must either renovate its values, educate its people or risk collective ruin.

Bishop Kukah reminded Christians that persecution is not new to the faith, noting that Christianity was born under severe oppression, yet endured and overcame empires through sacrifice, resilience and unwavering trust in God.

He said Christians must reject violence as a response to violence, recalling Christ’s command to put away the sword, and affirming that true victory comes through faith, patience and moral courage, not brute force.

The bishop called for prayers for all victims of violence those killed through abduction, banditry, robbery or communal clashes and urged Nigerians to honour them by working towards a society where peace and justice reign.

He encouraged Nigerians to see Christmas not merely as a date or celebration, but as a vocation to reflect the face of Christ through love, reconciliation and service to others, especially the vulnerable.

Despite the dangers confronting the nation, Bishop Kukah said Nigerians must continue to act as ambassadors of Christ, carrying messages of peace, joy and reconciliation in a world marked by fear and uncertainty.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for the safe return of abducted persons and commending all who worked and prayed for their release, while stressing that such ordeals must end, and wishing Nigerians a Christmas filled with renewed hope, faith and determination for national renewal.