China supports Nigeria’s effort to combat terrorism – Ambassador Yu

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has said that China remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, said this during his meeting with Nigerian Foreign Minister, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and manufacturing, as well as strengthening strategic ties.

He emphasized that the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has entered a fast track through joint collaboration.

Ambassador Yu noted that China and Nigeria have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning their core interests.

He also highlighted China’s readiness to implement zero-tariff treatment for Nigerian exports and to prepare for the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 2026 China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

“China and Nigeria have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests. China also supports Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism.

“China is ready to work with Nigeria to implement zero-tariff treatment for Nigerian exports at an early date, and to make good preparations for the activities celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the 2026 China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

“These endeavors will consolidate strategic mutual trust between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and deliver greater benefits to the two peoples,” Ambassador Yu said.

Foreign Minister Tuggar expressed Nigeria’s appreciation for China’s support and reiterated the country’s adherence to the one-China principle while pledging to take bilateral relations to new heights.

Vanguard News