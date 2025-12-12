China-Nigeria trade hits $20bn, envoy pushes education support

By Dickson Omobola

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has disclosed that China–Nigeria trade volume rose to $20 billion in 2025.

Yuqing said the growth in bilateral relations showed the need for China, through the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone, OGFTZ, to support education via the 2025 edition of its Annual Schools’ Quiz and Debate Competition, held at the Community Civic Centre, Igbesa.

Speaking at the event, the envoy described the competition as an important cultural bridge that fosters youth engagement and deepens China–Nigeria relations.

She commended OGFTZ for complementing industrial development with educational support initiatives in its host communities.

Yuqing also encouraged students to continue learning the Chinese language and position themselves as future ambassadors of China–Nigeria friendship.

The event was organised by China-Africa Investment FZC, in partnership with Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC and several enterprises within the zone.

Also speaking, the Oloja Ekun of Igbesaland, HRM Oba Abdulazeez Akinde, represented by HRM Engr. Teslim Nasiru, urged the students to remain focused on their studies, saying they are “leaders of today.”

He applauded China-Africa Investment FZC for sustaining initiatives that promote quality education and a supportive learning environment.

General Manager of China-Africa Investment FZC, Mr Zhao, restated the company’s commitment to uplifting its host communities, praising the commitment of teachers and emphasised that the company’s educational support goes beyond the annual event.

Meanwhile, Wema Bank’s Business Development Manager, Mr Abiodun Agbetola, reaffirmed the bank’s support for youth development, saying Wema Bank remains committed to initiatives that enhance intellectual capacity and human development.

As part of the empowerment, modern mowing machines were also donated to the 18 public schools in Igbesa and Ejila-Awori to improve their learning environments.