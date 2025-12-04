China moves to fast-track zero tariff for Africa

By Favour Ulebor

China has announced plans to speed up the implementation of zero-tariff measures for African countries, promising new economic opportunities for West Africa.

The commitment was made on Thursday in Abuja by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Yu Dunhai, during his meeting with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray.

Yu said ECOWAS has, over the past 50 years, played a vital role in promoting regional integration, maintaining peace, and strengthening democratic governance across West Africa.

He described the bloc as the most influential sub-regional organisation in Africa.

He added that China’s partnership with ECOWAS remains a strong example of South-South cooperation, noting that the ECOWAS headquarters, built with Chinese support, stands as a landmark project of their long-standing friendship.

According to him, China’s 15th Five-Year Plan includes a clear commitment to share more development opportunities with countries around the world, and accelerating zero-tariff measures for Africa is part of that effort.

Ambassador Yu also presented a China-made official vehicle to the ECOWAS President.

In response, President Touray thanked China for its continued support, especially in strengthening ECOWAS’ institutional capacity.

He said the regional body admires China’s development progress and supports the four global initiatives proposed by the Chinese government.

Touray added that ECOWAS is ready to deepen cooperation with China and open a new chapter in its relations.

Vanguard News