Children die in Kogi as truck conveying them to school plunges into river

Th truck. Inset: mourning residents.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Four pupils from Egbolo, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State reportedly lost their lives on Monday morning, while several were injured after a truck conveying them to school at the nearby Ofuloko community, lost control and plunged into a river.

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The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., while residents cried out in distress as they helped pull the children out from under the truck.

Following the incident, residents blocked the road in protest. They said their community has no functioning school, blaming the tragedy on the long distances their children must trek through unsafe routes to attend classes in neighbouring villages.

A grieving parent, who lost his son, accused the government of neglecting Egbolo for years and called for urgent action to stop further incidents.

Usman Idrisu, a youth leader of the community, said the accident occurred around 8 a.m., when a truck carrying building materials ferried some of the pupils to drop them at Ofuloko primary school.

However, he said, the truck was involved in an accident leading to the death of four children, with many sustaining various degree of injuries.

“The truck could not climb the hill after it crossed the bridge and rolled backward before plunging into the river.

“We are seriously grieved in Egbolo community for the death of four of our children who died in the cause of seeking education,” he lamented.

Idrisu said the community, despite its population, does not have a primary school, lamenting that their children have to trek a long distance to Ofuloko community to enable them get access to basic education.

He appealed to Governor Ahmed Ododo to consider the population of the community and establish a primary school in the community.

Vanguard News