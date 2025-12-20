Chelsea chaos not a distraction says Maresca

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca reacts on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 20, 2025. The game finished 2-2. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Enzo Maresca insisted the speculation over his Chelsea future has not been a distraction after the Blues battled back to rescue a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Maresca’s side were sliding towards a damaging loss at St James’ Park after Newcastle striker Nicolas Woltemade netted twice in the first half.

But Reece James’ superb free-kick and a fine individual strike from Joao Pedro ignited Chelsea’s stirring escape act, keeping them in contention for a top four finish in the Premier League.

It was a much-needed show of defiance from Chelsea after a difficult week for their manager.

Maresca was forced to deny a link with Manchester City on Thursday after reports he has been tabbed as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.

The City speculation came just days after Maresca’s remarkable rant about a lack of support following last weekend’s win over Everton.

In what was perceived as a swipe at the Chelsea hierarchy, the Italian said he and his players were not backed during their recent dip in form.

Maresca had to underline his commitment to Chelsea after his explosive comments, which hinted at potential rifts in the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge.

But despite all the noise around Chelsea at present, Maresca is adamant his focus remains on the pitch.

“My last week has not been complicated, it has been good. We beat Everton, we beat Cardiff and we drew with Newcastle away, so in terms of results, I’m happy,” he said.

“Again, there are things that for sure we can do better, but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

Chelsea weren’t at their best against Newcastle, with Woltemade punishing sloppy defending before James’ moment of magic woke them from their slumber.

“I think after the first half, they deserved to win the game, for sure. From my point of view after the second half, we deserved to win the game. This is my point of view,” Maresca said.

“After the second goal we scored, we had three or four clear chances to score one more, but overall, I think the draw is correct.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left fuming after his side were denied a “clear” penalty when they were leading 2-1.

Referee Andy Madley waved away appeals for a spot-kick for Trevoh Chalobah’s 53rd-minute shoulder barge on Anthony Gordon, and was backed by VAR official Peter Bankes.

“Anywhere else on the pitch, that’s a blatant free-kick. When it went to VAR, I thought, ‘This is going to be overturned, it’s a clear error’. It’s as clear a penalty as I’ve seen,” Howe said.

“The defender only focuses on Ant. They said it’s shielding, but I don’t agree with that analysis. I’m really disappointed that wasn’t given.”

Newcastle, so poor in their derby defeat at Sunderland last Sunday, looked like erasing the pain of that loss before collapsing in the second half.

“It’s tinged with huge disappointment for us,” Howe said.

“I’m really disappointed for the players. We deserved to win that game, in my opinion anyway.”