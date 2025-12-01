Chekwas Okorie commends Gov. Otti’s visit to Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison

Nnamdi Kanu

By Dennis Agbo

Convener and National Chairman of Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has praised Abia State Governor Alex Otti for visiting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Sokoto Prison.

Okorie described the visit as proactive, bold, and well-considered, emphasizing that it reflected Otti’s commitment to providing leadership whenever it is needed.

He also highlighted the unprecedented and multi-dimensional development under Governor Otti in Abia State, noting that the governor continues to recover both developmental and political ground lost over 24 years prior to his administration.

“Many well-meaning people of Abia State, including myself, are proud of your indefatigable efforts to restore our state’s lost developmental and political mileage. I assure you of my continued solidarity and prayers,” Okorie said.