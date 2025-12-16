Cessna 172 aircraft crashes at Owerri airport

By Nnasom David

A Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express crashed, Tuesday evening, at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, prompting an immediate response from airport emergency services.

The aircraft, with nationality and registration marks 5N-ASR, was originally en route from Kaduna International Airport to Port Harcourt International Airport when the crew declared an emergency, forcing a diversion to Owerri.

The aircraft crashed in the approach area of Runway 17 around 8 p.m. local time. Four people were on board, and no fatalities have been reported so far.

According to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, there was no post-crash fire, and flight operations at the airport continued safely, with other aircraft taking off after the incident.

A statement by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, said: “Efforts are ongoing to recover the distressed aircraft from the crash site for a detailed wreckage examination.”

The NSIB noted that it had activated its protocols in line with its mandate. Director-General Captain Alex Badeh Jr. expressed sympathy to Skypower Express while welcoming the absence of casualties.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the management of Skypower Express and are glad that no fatalities have been reported so far. Our team is coordinating with authorities to secure the site,” he said.

Vanguard News