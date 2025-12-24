CDS urges unity, assures Nigerians of sustained security efforts at Christmas

Oluyede

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remain resolute in defending the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democratic institutions, in spite of the prevailing security challenges.

Oluyede gave the assurance in his Christmas goodwill message to Nigerians and personnel of the Armed Forces on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described Christmas as a season of love, sacrifice, hope and renewal, urging Nigerians to reflect on shared humanity, collective responsibility and commitment to peace, unity and national progress.

The CDS expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their resilience, patriotism and continued support for the military, noting that public trust and cooperation were critical to achieving sustainable peace and security.

He paid special tribute to frontline troops deployed across various theatres of operation, commending their courage, discipline and professionalism, particularly those sacrificing time with their families to safeguard the nation during the festive season.

“The nation owes our troops an immeasurable debt of gratitude,” he said.

Oluyede reaffirmed that personnel welfare remained a top priority, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve living and working conditions through enhanced welfare packages, better healthcare, improved accommodation, timely payment of allowances and sustained support for families of fallen heroes.

He said these efforts were guided by the Armed Forces’ Military Strategic Philosophy, which focuses on enhanced jointness, reinforced operational posture, improved welfare and sound administration under a whole-of-government approach.

The CDS urged military personnel to uphold discipline, professionalism, loyalty to the Constitution and the core values of honour, integrity and selfless service, in line with the teachings of Christ.

He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to promote peace, tolerance and unity across ethnic, religious and cultural lines, describing Nigeria’s diversity as a source of strength.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces, and called for sustained collaboration among sister security agencies.

He wished Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a peaceful, prosperous New Year