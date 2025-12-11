CDHR urges govt to deepen protections, uphold dignity of citizens

President Bola Tinubu

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has called on the Federal Government to take concrete steps toward protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerians as the world marks the 2025 International Human Rights Day.

In a statement by its President, Debo Adeniran, the group said this year’s theme, “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials,” underscores the fact that human rights begin with individuals and are reinforced through daily actions that build a humane and just society.

Describing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UDHR, adopted 75 years ago as a living blueprint for present and future generations, CDHR said the principles of equality, justice, freedom and dignity remain the foundation of any society that seeks true progress.

According to the organisation, the UDHR’s relevance is even more urgent as citizens confront modern challenges such as digital surveillance, widening economic inequality, climate injustice and rising conflicts.

It stressed that human rights “are not privileges reserved for the powerful or the compliant.”

but the inherent birthright of everyone, from street traders to civil servants.

“The theme compels us to recognise that a society that protects the rights of its most marginalised secures peace and prosperity for all. When we defend the dignity of the vulnerable, we elevate our collective humanity.”

CDHR expressed concern that governments at all levels are not doing enough to safeguard rights, insisting that the state bears the primary responsibility to promote, protect and fulfil human rights. It urged authorities to strengthen institutions, ensure accountability for security agencies, enact protective laws and guarantee access to justice for victims of abuse.

The group warned that government legitimacy is tied to its ability to uphold citizens’ rights, saying repeated violations erode trust, weaken the social contract and threaten national stability.