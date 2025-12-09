CCNC to FG: Osun people suffering over withheld LG funds

Osun state map.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, CCNC, yesterday, raised fresh concerns over the prolonged withholding of local government funds meant for Osun State, warning that the development has pushed the state into what it described as a deepening socio-economic crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the spokesperson of the coalition, Mr Raufu Sodiq, said the situation has inflicted widespread hardship on residents across the state.

According to him, the coalition carried out extensive investigations involving field visits, interviews with community stakeholders and assessments across major sectors.

He said the findings showed that the continued seizure of local government allocations has crippled livelihoods and weakened essential public services.

He said: “Osun masses are suffering; the impact of this withheld fund is visible in every community across the state.

“Many small businesses that depend on local government workers for patronage have suffered declining income, high debt levels and rising health challenges caused by financial pressure.

“Over N500 million worth of agricultural projects have been abandoned, and this is a direct threat to food security in Osun State.

“Many of the students are now malnourished and the school has accumulated debts owed to food vendors.”

While issuing a series of demands, the coalition disclosed that it would escalate the situation by embarking on mass protests across the country.

He said: “We are giving the Central Bank of Nigeria a three-day ultimatum to ensure the funds are released and accessible to all local governments.”

“If the Federal Government fails to act within three days, we will adopt more drastic measures, including nationwide confrontation, to seek justice for the people of Osun.”