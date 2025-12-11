Catholic priest narrates how terrorists bombed Owo church in court

A Catholic priest and one of the victims of the terrorist attacks at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State, on Thursday, narrated how the incident, which left over 40 worshippers dead and over 100 others with various degrees of injuries, occurred.

The priest, identified as “SSA” for security reasons, spoke while giving his evidence as the 1st prosecution witness (PW-1) before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the terror attacks happened on June 5, 2022, at the church in Ondo State.

The Department of State Services (DSS), in a nine-count amended charge, is currently prosecuting five of the suspected terrorists before Justice Nwite.

The defendants include Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years) and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years).

The witness, while being led in evidence by DSS counsel, Ayodeji Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the attack took place towards the end of the First Pentecost Sunday celebration service, which was attended by many worshippers.

The priest, who said he presided over the service, said as the service was coming to a close, they suddenly heard a loud noise, followed by sporadic shootings, which created commotion and chaos among worshippers.

The PW-1 described June 5, 2022, as a memorable day of his life.

“This is so because it was the day when the violent attack was launched on us – myself and all the worshipping community of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

“It was an incident which led to the death of over 40 persons among us, while some of us became maimed; some of us, till this point, have permanent physical injuries.

“I recall that the attack was towards the end of the worship that day.

“I was the priest assigned to lead the community in worship, which is known as the holy mass.

“Towards the end of the mass, I was performing the last rites, and the people of God had started singing the recessional hymn, the closing hymn.

“Suddenly, I heard a loud sound. I looked into the congregation, facing them.

“There was already a commotion, which, for me, I thought was somebody who had fallen.

“But I sighted two men from our congregation; these men were members of our community.

“They quickly locked the main entrance door, and another elder in the church came to me in the sanctuary and said to me, ‘Father, we are under attack.’

“From this point, I heard the sporadic shooting of guns.

“This was still outside the church. This elder told me, ‘Father, you have to leave.’

“At first, I was reluctant to leave the sanctuary.

“If not for anything, at least because of those children, who call me Father.

“So, taking my leave from the sanctuary, I and some adults moved some of these children into a safe place; this is an attachment to the church.

“When I was in this place (the safe place), I continued to hear the continuous shooting of guns and the use of about three explosives.

“The third explosive landed very close to the safe place, where I was with the children, with the effect which looked like the opening of the ground.

“The effect was like the ground opening to swallow us immediately.

“So, the attack continued. After a while, some of our church members came into this place (safe place) and notified us that those who came to attack us had left.

“Moving out with the children, I saw my choir master shot in the chest.

“He called me to pray for him. I did, but I told him I have to move him to the hospital.

“When I got out, I saw some already dead on the floor.

“So, I shouted that if there are any of us who could still drive, let us begin to move our brothers and sisters to the hospital,” the PW-1 said.

When asked if he counted the number of the dead, the witness said it was impossible for him to ascertain the number of those killed under the commotion that the attackers created in the church environment on that day.

“It was with that violent attack that I understood that proverb that says, ‘The one struck or hit by a vehicle does not wait to take note of the vehicle’s number plate.’

“So, I could not immediately count the number of those dead.

“Personally, I went two times to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, to take the casualties to the hospital.

“By the time I came the second time, there were already ambulances, both from FMC Owo and St Louis Catholic Hospital, Owo, also moving the casualties to these two hospitals.

“The second time I got to FMC, the emergency ward was filled up with these casualties.

“The casualties were those that were killed and injured.

“With the wailing, weeping and crying from people, I couldn’t even drive again.

“The care and healing of those injured continued,” the witness said.

The priest said he was later invited to the DSS office in Akure, Ondo State, where he made a statement.

When he was being cross-examined by the defence lawyer, Abdullahi Mohammad, the witness said he could not ascertain the number of those who carried out the attack.

“With the commotion in the church and my desire to rescue, especially the children, as quickly as possible, I could not and I did not identify or recognise those who carried out the attack.

“Therefore, I don’t know their number,” he said.

On how it was possible for him to rescue the children, the witness said the children were at the foot of the sanctuary, where he was standing when the attack started.

“As I said with some adults, I moved with the children to a safe place.

“This safe place is the restroom, attached as a building to the sanctuary.

“From that building that is attached, you can move into the sanctuary and out of it,” he said.

Earlier at the commencement of proceedings, Adedipe informed the court that the charge had been amended to correct some minor errors.

He applied that the amended charge should be ready to the defendants, which was done,for and the defendants all pleaded not guilty.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, 2026, at 12 noon each day for the continuation of the hearing. (NAN)