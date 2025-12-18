Cardtonic eSIM vs Nomad: Who Offers Better Regional Bundles?

One of the smartest decisions you can make if you’re planning a trip across multiple countries is choosing a regional eSIM instead of juggling different SIM cards for each stop.

A regional eSIM allows you to use one data plan across several countries, making it perfect for travellers exploring Africa, Europe, Asia, or even the Middle East in one trip. Whether you’re travelling for work, a holiday, or relocation, you need an eSIM that is reliable, easy to activate, and affordable.

Two options you’ll likely come across are Cardtonic eSIM and Nomad eSIM. Both offer regional bundles, but their user experience, payment options, accessibility, and convenience differ—especially for African users.

In this guide, I will compare Cardtonic eSIM and Nomad eSIM to help you make an informed choice.

Cardtonic eSIM Overview

Cardtonic is known for making life easier through its platform. If you are familiar with using their virtual dollar card or have ever traded gift cards on Cardtonic, you will agree with me. When they launched eSIM, I just knew travelling was about to be much easier—especially for Nigerians or Ghanaians.

Cardtonic eSIM have regional, Local, and Global Plans. No matter where you’re going, you’ll definitely find a plan that fits your travel itinerary. You’ll also get Instant activation, you don’t have to wait for long before setup. You just buy a plan, scan the QR code, and boom, you’re connected.

One unique thing about Cardtonic eSIM is that you get to pay in Naira (or Ghana Cedis). This is a major win, no more foreign exchange issues or international card rejection. Just pay easily in the currency you already use right from the app.

You don’t need to worry about coverage, cause it covers over 140 countries in

Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East… the list is long. Wherever you’re travelling to, Cardtonic definitely has an eSIM plan for your destination.

Nomad eSIM Overview

Nomad is another eSIM provider that’s widely used by international travellers, digital nomads (hence the name), and people who move between countries frequently. Nomad offers a solid range of travel eSIMs.

Nomad eSIM is known for its wide range of data plans. They offer local, regional, and some global bundles. Whether you’re visiting one country or doing a multi-country tour, you’ll likely find something that fits. Nomad allows you to browse plans, buy them, and activate instantly through the app.

Nomad accepts international payments only which may be challenging for users in Nigeria or Ghana who lack virtual dollar cards. Payments are processed in USD, which means you’ll need an international card or virtual dollar card—and you’ll feel the Foreign exchange charges.

Nomad covers many destinations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East. Covers over 160 countries, and it’s particularly strong in Western destinations.

Cardtonic vs Nomad Regional Bundles Comparison Table

Here’s a quick breakdown of Cardtonic vs Nomad regional bundles, stating their coverage, pricing, payment options, activation and customer support.

4 Key Features of Cardtonic and Nomad eSIM

Four features to look into when choosing a regional eSIM: regional bundles, its coverage, pricing, and activation.

1. Regional Bundles

Cardtonic gives you regional eSIMs that allow you to use one plan across several countries within a region. So if you’re visiting, for example, three countries in Europe or multiple stops in Asia, you don’t need to keep buying different SIMs.

Cardtonic has 12 regional bundles, and they include: Africa, Asia, Caribbean Islands, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & North Africa, North America and Oceania.

Nomad also has regional bundles. They have Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas — basically, whatever direction you’re flying.

Nomad also has 12 regional bundles, and they include: Africa, Asia, Balkans, Asia Pacific, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America and Sea – Oceania.

2. Coverage

Cardtonic covers over 160 countries, which is already plenty for most travellers. Whether you’re visiting Africa, which has 37 countries, Europe with 42 countries, Asia with 18 countries, or the Middle East with 13 countries, there’s usually a plan waiting.

Nomad covers over 140 countries and is known for having one of the broadest coverage. If you’re travelling to Europe, they have about 36 states covered, or America, with over 15 states covered, Nomad has plans for you.

3. Pricing and Plan Options

Cardtonic has regional plans for the Caribbean Islands, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Oceania regions. Their data plans are flexible, and you can buy them ahead of your trip without stress.

Using Europe and the Caribbean Islands as an example. For Europe, a 1GB Cardtonic plan costs $5.00, while a 50 GB plan for a three-month plan costs $100. Caribbean Island plans cost 1GB for $8.00, and 10GB for 1 month costs $49.00

Nomad regional plans include options for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans, North America, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. You can also buy plans for Southeast Asia and Oceania.

For example, their plans for Europe, you get a 1 GB plan for $5.50, and a 5GB plan for 30 days costs $14. For the Caribbean plans start at $2.45 for 1 GB of data. The most expensive option is the 30-day 20 GB plan at $49.

4. Activation and Customer Support

Cardtonic activation is very straightforward. After buying from the mobile app, scan the QR code and boom, you’re online. No long steps. No weird verification. Their customer support is amazing. You can report any issues right on the app, and a response comes almost immediately.

Nomad’s activation process is also smooth. You buy on the app or website, then scan the QR code. Their support works mainly through email or tickets. They’re helpful, but sometimes there can be a delay depending on how busy they are.

Frequently Asked Questions About eSIM Regional Bundles

1. Are Regional Bundles Better than Buying Single-Country eSIMs?

If you’re visiting more than one country, regional bundles are the best. Instead of switching SIMs or buying separate plans, a regional eSIM lets you stay connected across multiple borders with one plan. It saves money, time, and stress.

2. How many Countries or Destinations does Cardtonic Cover?

Cardtonic covers over 160 countries, including major regions like Europe, Asia, North America, Africa, and the Middle East.

3. Can I Pay for Cardtonic eSIM in Naira?

Absolutely! That’s one of the things that makes them stand out. You can pay in Naira or Cedis, right on the Cardtonic app—no need for a dollar card or international payments.

4. How Many Countries Does Nomad Cover?

Nomad offers plans that cover over 130 countries, including regional countries like Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans, North America, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

5. What Should I Check Before Purchasing a Regional eSIM?

Here are the key things to confirm: Countries included in the regional plan, validity period (e.g., 7 days, 30 days), and payment method (Cardtonic makes this easy for Africans)

6. Which Regional Bundle is Better Between Cardtonic and Nomad?

Both providers offer strong regional bundles, but the better option depends on what you want.

If you want easy payment in Naira, simple activation, and reliable coverage, Cardtonic eSIM is for you.

If you need a region that Nomad specifically covers or want very large data plans, Nomad might be for you.

Conclusion

Choosing between Cardtonic and Nomad for regional bundles really comes down to what matters most to you. If you want convenience, instant activation, and stress-free payment in Naira, Cardtonic is the eSIM you need.

Nomad also has great regional bundles, but if your priority is simplicity and avoiding international payment issues, Cardtonic gives you everything you need in one app.

Wherever you’re travelling, a good regional eSIM keeps you connected and helps you have a smooth journey. Therefore, choose a great eSIM that won’t stress you.