CAN slams ‘Dirty Christmas’ film, demands Ini Edo’s apology

*Queries NFVCB’s approval of movie title

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the title of the movie ‘A Very Dirty Christmas,’ describing it as offensive to the Christian faith and demanding a public apology from the film’s producers, including Nollywood actress and producer Ini Edo.

In a statement on Wednesday by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella Christian body said the title trivialises the spiritual essence of Christmas and undermines values held sacred by millions of Christians across the country.

CAN said Christmas represents the birth of Jesus Christ and embodies purity, peace, love and redemption, warning that linking the holy season with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual significance.

“Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love and redemption, and linking such a holy celebration with the word ‘dirty’ diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Beyond the religious concerns, the Association raised questions about regulatory oversight, expressing surprise that the film’s title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season. CAN called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to explain how the title passed through official scrutiny.

“The Association is concerned that a film bearing such a title passed through regulatory and professional channels without adequate scrutiny. CAN therefore calls on the National Film and Video Censors Board to explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

CAN also urged Nollywood’s professional bodies, including the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and other industry stakeholders, to take a firm position on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that may offend faith communities.

While affirming its respect for creative freedom and artistic expression, CAN insisted that creativity must be exercised responsibly in a multi-religious society such as Nigeria.

“CAN respects creative freedom and artistic expression, but such freedom must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity, especially in a religiously diverse society like Nigeria. Creativity should build understanding and unity, not provoke or offend deeply held beliefs,” the CAN President said.

The Christian body specifically called on the producers and promoters of the film to reconsider the title and issue a public apology, naming Ini Edo and urging her to address the concerns raised by the Christian community.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria therefore calls on the producers and promoters of the film to reconsider the title, issue a public apology, and take deliberate steps to ensure that religious symbols and sacred seasons are treated with the dignity they deserve. In this regard, CAN calls on the producer, Ini Edo, to show sensitivity and address the concerns raised by the Christian community,” it demanded.

CAN warned that, at a time when Nigeria is grappling with serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values risk deepening divisions and eroding mutual respect among citizens.

“At a time when the nation is already facing serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values only deepen division and erode mutual respect,” Archbishop Okoh added.

Despite the strong language, the Association said it remains committed to peaceful engagement, stressing that it will continue to speak out whenever the dignity of the Christian faith is undermined in the public space.

“CAN remains committed to peaceful engagement but will continue to speak out whenever the dignity of the Christian faith is undermined in the public space,” it added.