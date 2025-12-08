Bwala, Rufai trade words over suspension claim

A public exchange of accusations erupted on Monday between Arise Television anchor, Oseni Rufai, and Daniel Bwala, spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, following a claim that the broadcaster had been suspended.

Rufai, who recently returned from a break, used Monday’s edition of the Arise TV Morning Show to dismiss the rumour of his suspension as he linked Bwala to the suspension claim.

“Bwala wants one of my Meta glasses. I can give him one. A government official woke up on Monday morning and alleged that I was suspended, and like I always ask Bwala, he should provide my suspension letter,” Rufai said on air.

“If he doesn’t provide it, it’s an indictment on this government that its spokesperson lies. So, President Tinubu, tell Bwala to provide my suspension letter.”

The comment triggered a swift reaction from Bwala, as the presidential aide took to X to reply the media personality.

In a post on X, Bwala wrote: “My attention was drawn to a jibe by an adult toddler, @ruffydfire, saying I went to their station when he was not around. First of all, I want to congratulate you for showing off a meta glass you bought or DEM dash you during your break or alleged suspension.”

Bwala explained that he had been in Lagos on a general media tour and argued that Rufai could have interviewed him if he had not been restricted by what he called an “alleged suspension.”

“During this period, you have been in Lagos (maybe your alleged suspension included prohibition from traveling out of Lagos), and your producer could have recalled you from alleged suspension to attend my interview,” he said.

Escalating the confrontation, Bwala suggested that Rufai’s criticism was an indirect insult to his colleague and co-anchor, Reuben Abati.

He then issued a challenge: “Rufai, you have a studio in Abuja, fly in, and let’s borrow Prime Time from Charles and do the interview, man to man. I challenge the chairman to make that happen. I am waiting, fast, fast, fast!”

Vanguard News