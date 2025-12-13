BUA Cement gifts ₦30bn Christmas bonus to 500 workers

Rabiu

BUA Cement has put smiles on the faces of its employees with a massive Christmas package worth ₦30 billion, as part of efforts to appreciate staff for their commitment and hard work.

The Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced this at BUA Long Service Award Party at Eko Hotels yesterday.

He noted that ₦30bn was shared among 500 workers across the organisation.

The gesture reflects BUA Cement’s long-standing culture of rewarding dedication and boosting staff morale.

As part of the package, five employees were given special rewards of ₦1 billion each in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the company.

BUA Cement is widely known for its philanthropic initiatives and employee-friendly policies, which industry observers say have helped strengthen loyalty and performance within the organisation.