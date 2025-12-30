British envoy visit Anthony Joshua in hospital after car crash

The Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission, Simon Field, has visited world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in hospital following a fatal road accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade, Field met with Joshua during the visit and also held discussions with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as British authorities continue to monitor developments surrounding the incident.

“The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the Mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State Government.

“The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Anthony Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission,” the statement read.

The accident occurred around midday on Monday and involved a Toyota Lexus jeep conveying Joshua and three other passengers. The statement confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle died in the crash and were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, a 36-year-old Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, a 36-year-old British citizen.

Following the incident, Governor Abiodun visited the Lagos hospital where Joshua was receiving treatment and was later joined by Governor Sanwo-Olu. Both governors reportedly remained at the hospital for several hours to monitor the situation and ensure the boxer received appropriate medical care.

Speaking on the development, Abiodun said he went to the hospital immediately after receiving information about the accident and personally supervised Joshua’s treatment alongside his Lagos State counterpart.

“As soon as I was informed, I headed straight to the hospital and was later joined by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We both took charge of the situation, oversaw Anthony Joshua’s care, and remained at the hospital for over seven hours,” the governor said.

Other senior officials who visited the hospital included the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade.

The Ogun State Government said Joshua remained in a stable condition and was receiving appropriate medical attention, adding that it was satisfied with the quality of care provided by the medical team.

“We are comfortable with the doctors and the quality of care at the hospital, and we appreciate the medical team for their professionalism,” Abiodun said.

President Bola Tinubu was also briefed on the accident. According to the state government, the President spoke separately with Joshua, his mother, and Abiodun, during which he conveyed his sympathies and condolences.

Quoting the President, Abiodun said, “This immense tragedy has cast a deep shadow over this season. These are very difficult moments, and we must stand firm, united, and encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.”

Authorities have ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the Ogun State Government assuring that details would be made public at the conclusion of the probe.

The government added that Joshua’s condition and other developments related to the incident would be communicated to the public as necessary.

Vanguard News