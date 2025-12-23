‘Bring me a rich man,’ Jamaican singer, Shensea says she’s coming to Lagos for Detty December

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea has sparked excitement online after announcing plans to visit Lagos for Nigeria’s famous Detty December festivities.

The singer shared a playful video filmed inside a Caribbean store filled with African prints, where she hyped her upcoming trip and attempted Nigerian Pidgin, drawing mixed but lively reactions from fans.

In the video, Shenseea said: “My Naija people I am coming to Lagos for Detty December, when I get there, bring me gold, bring me Franckincense, bring me a rich man.”

The clip quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and comments. While many fans found her Pidgin attempt hilarious—flooding the comment section with reactions like “Who dey teach my babe this kind pidgin 🤣”—others described it as cringe.

Despite the divided opinions, the video successfully built buzz around her planned arrival in Lagos on December 30. Excited fans in Nigeria were quick to welcome her, with some even offering to show her around the city and host her during the festive season.

Shenseea, best known for hit songs including Blessed featuring Tyga, has not announced any official tour dates or performances tied to her visit.

However, her announcement adds to the growing list of international celebrities expected in Lagos during Detty December, a period known for packed concerts, nightlife, and cultural events that attract visitors from around the world.

Vanguard News