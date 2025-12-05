Wike sacks FCT revenue boss

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, FCT-IRS, Mr Michael Ango, of his duties.

The announcement was contained in a statement late Friday by the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The statement added that the decision takes immediate effect.

Olayinka said the minister directed the most senior official of the FCT-IRS to immediately assume leadership of the agency.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, Mr Michael Ango,” he stated.

He added that “the most senior official of the FCT-IRS has been directed to take over the running of the revenue agency with immediate effect.”

The statement did not provide reasons for the removal.