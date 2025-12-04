Tinubu nominates Ibas, Dambazau, Gambari as ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, forwarding for confirmation, 65 ambassadorial nominees.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read the President’s request on Thursday.

The list consists of 34 Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners and 31 Non-Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners, totalling 65 nominees altogether.

Notable nominees among the 34 career ambassadorial nominees include Sulu-Gambari Olatunde Ahmed from Kwara State and Segun Ige from Edo State. Notable among the non-career ambassadorial nominees are Senator Folasade Grace Bent from Adamawa State, Senator Solomon Ita Enang from Akwa-Ibom State, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo State, among others.

Tinubu also named Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady; and Abdulrahman Dambazau, former minister of interior and former chief of army staff, as non-career ambassadors.

Their names were absent from the earlier batch of ambassadorial nominees released by the presidency.

The three Ambassadorial nominees, namely Kayode Are ( Ogun State), Aminu Dalhatu ( Jigawa) and Ayodele Oke ( Oyo State ), earlier forwarded to the Senate last week, have been screened by its committee on Foreign Affairs, while the new 65 nominees have been forwarded to the same committee for screening within one week.

Details later…