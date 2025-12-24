Breaking: Delta political group endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori for 2027

By Chancel Bomadi

PATANI—A newly established political group, the Patani United Political Front, PUPF, has thrown its support behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for their re-election bids in the 2027 general elections, commending their achievements in fostering economic and infrastructural development.

The endorsement took place, yesterday, during the unveiling and inauguration of the new political campaign group at Patani, headquarters of Patani local government area of Delta State, with the mission statement: “Unifying Patani LGA for a Renewed Hope 4 MORE Agenda.”

The convener of the political movement, Hon. Godbless Omoniye, in his address characterized the unveiling and inauguration of the group as both purposeful and historic, emphasizing that it was a collective decision by all Patanians to ensure robust support for both candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“We have convened here to officially endorse the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term. This endorsement is a unified decision rooted in their performance, leadership and a shared vision for continued progress at both the national and state levels.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has exhibited both courage and foresight through audacious economic reforms, including the elimination of fuel subsidies and the liberalization of the foreign exchange market. These challenging yet indispensable decisions have initiated the stabilization of the economy, enhanced fiscal sustainability and rejuvenated investor confidence, thereby positioning Nigeria for enduring economic growth.

“Moreover, Mr. President has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to inclusive governance and equitable regional development through the establishment of Zonal Development Commissions. Of particular significance to us is the appointment of our esteemed son, Hon. (Barr) Tonye Timi, as the Executive Director, Corporate Services for the newly inaugurated South-South Development Commission. This appointment signifies acknowledgment, inclusion, and trust in our people,” the convener remarked.

He further underscored that Gov. Oborevwori’s achievements have spanned across pivotal sectors in Delta State, encompassing substantial infrastructure enhancement and human capital development, asserting that the administration is advancing steadily throughout the state.

Mr. Oruma A. Julius, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Patani local government area, commended the political group for what he described as a well-timed initiative, stressing the group had made the 2027 election campaigns easier for the party in the council area.

He also vowed the party’s commitment to collaborate harmoniously with the group to ensure the successful election of both candidates.

In his speech, the Executive Director, Corporate Services at the South-South Development Commission, Chief (Hon.) Tonye Timi, lauded the initiative undertaken by his people, characterizing it as both timely and in the right direction.

The speech, entitled “The Imperative for Continuity: A Delta-Centric Case for the Re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori,” underscored the notion that the year 2027 would be dedicated to the pursuit of continuity.

Hon. Timi proclaimed: “From the creeks of Burutu to the streets of Asaba, from Warri to Agbor, and from Ndokwa to Isoko land, a singular truth binds us today—that truth is Delta is progressing under the leadership of President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori.

“President Tinubu has unequivocally demonstrated his dedication to the advancement and prosperity of our beloved nation through impactful reforms, policies and decisions that resonate with our citizens. The establishment of the South-South Development Commission stands as one of the most pivotal milestones in the region’s history.

“Regarding Gov. Oborevwori, it is apparent that his developmental initiatives have endeared him to the populace. Today, progress is not confined to a singular location; it permeates the entire state, serving as testament to the efficacy of the MORE Agenda.

“Therefore, I laud the political group for their astute decision to endorse the re-election of President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori in 2027”.

The highlight of the event was a resolution endorsing President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori for second terms in 2027. This motion was introduced by the leader of the Patani Legislative Assembly, Hon. John Bomabebe, and seconded by Barr Brave Enode, ultimately garnering adoption by the party in the local government area.

Moreover, a 32-member executive committee was inaugurated to steer the affairs of the political campaign group.