Defence ministerial nominee Musa appears before Senate for screening

Musa

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate has suspended some of the items in Wednesday’s Order Paper to begin the screening of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, read the letter from President Bola Tinubu on his nomination today at plenary.

The process to begin the screening came up following a motion by the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

The Senate resolved to the Committee of the Whole, just as the President of the Senate started by asking Musa to introduce himself.

The nominee started addressing the senators at 2.15 pm

While introducing himself, General Musa, who described the terrorists as evil forces that do not mean this country well, said that all hands must be deck if the war against them must be won.

According to him, the nation’s borders are porous and they must be protected.

Senators are presently asking the ministerial nominee questions.

Details later…