Again, bandits abduct three family members in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

ILORIN — Armed bandits on Sunday abducted three members of a family in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State while they were returning from a condolence visit.

According to local sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the victims were kidnapped at around 7:00 a.m. The trio, indigenes of Agboro community, were returning from paying respects to a deceased family member when the bandits struck.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were being taken toward Isanlu in Kogi State at the time of reporting. The abducted individuals have been identified as Abiodun Abidemi and Abiodun Olumide, brothers of the deceased, and Ayomide Moses, the son of the deceased.

Residents noted that Patigi Local Government has been vulnerable to bandit activities for months, with outlaws reportedly defying several security measures.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, denied awareness of the incident, stating: “I am not aware.”

Authorities have yet to confirm the abduction or provide updates on efforts to rescue the victims.