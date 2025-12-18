Breach of marriage promise: Actress Ogala demands N1bn damages from Pastor Chris

Ogala

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—Nollywood actress and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ms. Doris Ogala, has issued a formal demand to Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of Grace Nation Liberation City, seeking N1 billion in aggravated damages over an alleged breach of promise to marry.

The demand, dated December 16, 2025, was conveyed through her lawyers, Synergy Law Partners, in a letter addressed to Pastor Okafor at his Ojodu Berger address, warning of imminent legal action should the cleric fail to comply within 21 days.

According to the letter, Ogala alleged that Pastor Okafor made a “clear, consistent and unequivocal” promise to marry her, which she said formed the basis of a long-standing personal relationship that began in 2017.

The relationship, the lawyers claimed, commenced at a time when the actress was experiencing emotional distress and seeking pastoral support.

Her counsel maintained that the alleged promise was not merely verbal, but reinforced by conduct, including introductions to the cleric’s family and public appearances at family events.

The letter claimed that photographs, videos, WhatsApp messages and banking records exist to substantiate the actress’s position and establish what her lawyers described as a legitimate expectation of marriage.

Ogala further alleged that she relied on the promise to her detriment, taking what her lawyers described as “irreversible steps” based on assurances of marital commitment.

Among these, the letter claimed she exited a troubled marriage, abandoning prospects of reconciliation because of the security she believed the promised union offered.

The demand also alleged significant financial loss. Ogala claimed she entrusted Pastor Okafor with the sum of N45 million in a single transaction, allegedly granting him access to her financial affairs on the strength of the relationship and promise of marriage.

The dispute escalated, according to the lawyers, when Pastor Okafor publicly announced his engagement to another woman, an act they described as a clear repudiation of the alleged promise.

They argued that the manner of the announcement caused severe emotional and reputational harm to their client, who they noted is a public figure.

The letter further alleged that Ogala has since been subjected to intense public scrutiny, online harassment and victim-shaming, which her lawyers attributed to the fallout from the cleric’s actions.

They also accused Pastor Okafor of responsibility for the alleged unauthorised circulation of private photographs, an allegation the cleric has not publicly responded to as of press time.

While stressing that marriage cannot be forced, Ogala’s lawyers argued that the law provides remedies for breach of promise and aggravated harm.

They therefore demanded N1 billion as general and aggravated damages, citing reputational injury, emotional distress and the public nature of the alleged breach.

The lawyers gave Pastor Okafor 21 days to pay the demanded sum, warning that failure to do so would result in a suit before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Efforts to reach Pastor Okafor and his legal team for comments were unsuccessful at press time.