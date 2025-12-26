Boxing Day: FCT residents lament hike in transport fare

…as operators blame season, vehicle shortage

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday expressed mixed reactions to transportation costs on Boxing Day, with many lamenting sharp increases in fares, which transport operators attributed to festive demand and a shortage of vehicles.

In Lugbe, a resident, Mrs. Damilola Alani, said the cost of movement had nearly doubled compared to pre-holiday rates, making outings with family more expensive.

“I came out with my family on Boxing Day and transportation has increased seriously,” she told Vanguard. “From my house to the junction that used to be ₦300 is now ₦500. There are few vehicles on the road, and that is why transporters are increasing prices. Yesterday, the Bolt taxi we took was also very expensive. The driver said it’s because of the season and shortage of cars. Anyone you see now is collecting double of the normal fare.”

Similarly, Mr. Dickson, a resident of Dape along the Karmo axis, described the fare hike as massive, noting that families were among the worst hit.

“I stepped out today trying to go to Jabi. It used to be ₦300, but today they told us ₦700,” he said. “I was with my family, and honestly it’s not easy for us. But the drivers are insisting on ₦700.”

However, some residents said transport costs on their routes remained relatively stable. A commuter, Skido, from Utako, said fares around his area had not changed significantly.

“From Jabi to Utako is ₦300; it’s not that much,” he said. “Boxing Day is going well. There’s no pressure, everything is calm. We thank God.”

Commenting on the general movement within the city, Skido noted that Abuja appeared less busy than usual, attributing the calm to residents travelling out of the city for the holidays.

“Abuja is not that busy. Majority of people are travelling,” he said. “Everywhere is calm—no fight, no quarrel.”

On whether transport fares should be moderated during the festive period, especially given fuel availability, he argued that long-distance travel costs remained particularly high.

“People travelling from Abuja to Jos are paying between ₦20,000 and ₦30,000. Normally, it should be around ₦10,000 to ₦15,000,” he added.

As the festive season continues, many commuters in the FCT are calling for restraint in transport charges, while transport operators insist that increased holiday demand and limited vehicles are responsible for the higher fares.