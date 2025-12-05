Borno Police confirms four children dead in Banki town bomb blast

By Ndahi Marama

The Borno State Police Command has said that four (4) children were killed in an Improvised Explosive device (IEDs) which exploded in Banki town, Bama Local Government Area.

Banki, a border community with the Republic, has witnessed a series of deadly attacks by insurgents in the past. The town was hitherto under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, before it was liberated by troops, in which its displaced resilient people relocated back and resettled.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Friday evening.

He said: ” The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that occurred today, 5/12/2025, at about 12:40 hours behind Banki Motor Park, Wajari Ward, Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At about 1300hrs, one Babagana Mohammed ‘M’ of Wajari Ward reported to the Police. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Banki and team, in conjunction with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, were immediately mobilised to the scene, where the area was cordoned off.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a 12-year-old boy, One Mustapha Tijja, sustained serious injuries from the IED fragments and was rushed to the FHI 360 NGO Clinic, Banki, for medical treatment, where he is currently responding to treatment.

“Further findings indicate that the injured boy had gone with four of his friends to a makeshift room behind the motor park, where the deceased were playing with an IED allegedly picked from the bush, when it accidentally exploded.

“During the explosion, four victims were fatally wounded and later confirmed dead. They are Awana Mustapha ‘M’ 15yrs, Malum Modu ‘M’ 14yrs, Lawan Ibrahim ‘M’ 12yrs and Modu Abacha ‘M’ 12yrs.

“Normalcy has since been restored in the area. Investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, PSC, has expressed deep condolences to the affected families and strongly warned members of the public, especially children, to avoid playing with strange objects or suspected explosive devices, and to promptly report such sightings to the nearest police station.

“Emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293”. Daso stated.

Vanguard News